Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard members prepare to present the colors during the 86th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. The 86th OSS provides continuous airfield operations and aircrew readiness support to enable warfighting movement and sustainment for United States European Command and United States Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 02:30 Photo ID: 8486893 VIRIN: 240614-F-OS112-1002 Resolution: 5028x4016 Size: 1.85 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 OSS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.