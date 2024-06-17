Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 OSS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 8]

    86 OSS welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, pins a Meritorious Service Medal on Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, at the 86th OSS Change of Command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. The 86th OSS’s mission is to provide continuous airfield operations and aircrew readiness support to enable warfighting movement and sustainment for United States European Command and United States Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 02:30
    Photo ID: 8486894
    VIRIN: 240614-F-OS112-1024
    Resolution: 3990x3192
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 OSS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    Change of Command
    86 AW
    Team Ramstein
    86 OSS

