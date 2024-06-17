86 OSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, pins a Meritorious Service Medal on Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, at the 86th OSS Change of Command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. The 86th OSS’s mission is to provide continuous airfield operations and aircrew readiness support to enable warfighting movement and sustainment for United States European Command and United States Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

