86 OSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, right, relinquishes command of the 86th OSS to Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. Rigollet commanded the 86th OSS from August 18, 2020 to June 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

