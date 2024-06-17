86 OSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Wells, 86th Operations Support Squadron incoming commander, right, assumes command of the 86th OSS from Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. Wells was previously the director of operations for the 37th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

