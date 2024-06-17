Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 OSS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 8]

    86 OSS welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Wells, 86th Operations Support Squadron incoming commander, speaks to members of the 86th OSS and Team Ramstein during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. The 86th OSS is composed of multiple sections that coordinate Ramstein AB’s airfield and flight operations, from ensuring the smooth flow of air traffic by coordinating with pilots, to checking that all flight and safety equipment is in proper working order prior to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 02:30
    Photo ID: 8486892
    VIRIN: 240614-F-IB260-1289
    Resolution: 4552x3029
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 OSS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 OSS welcomes new commander
    86 OSS welcomes new commander
    86 OSS welcomes new commander
    86 OSS welcomes new commander
    86 OSS welcomes new commander
    86 OSS welcomes new commander
    86 OSS welcomes new commander
    86 OSS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    Change of Command
    86 AW
    Team Ramstein
    86 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT