86 OSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Wells, 86th Operations Support Squadron incoming commander, speaks to members of the 86th OSS and Team Ramstein during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. The 86th OSS is composed of multiple sections that coordinate Ramstein AB’s airfield and flight operations, from ensuring the smooth flow of air traffic by coordinating with pilots, to checking that all flight and safety equipment is in proper working order prior to takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

