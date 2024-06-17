Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6 [Image 7 of 7]

    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Hill, squadron lead crew member, and Staff. Sgt. Dillon Litteral, weapons load crew chief, from the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares joint direct attack munition GBU-38s to load onto a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 17, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. forces will fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of our choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 20:11
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

