U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Seren Aydemir, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent ensures a joint direct attack munition GBU-38 is secure onto a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 17, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Our vision of the Indo-Pacific is a free and open region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8486534
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-VX152-1041
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT