28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Zaheer, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member (left) and Staff Sgt. Alec Ocker, squadron lead crew chief (right), transport a joint direct attack munition GBU-38 to a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 17, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces routinely and visibly demonstrate commitment to our Allies and partners through the employment of our military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

