U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Zaheer, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, observes a joint direct attack munition GBU-38 load onto a B-1 Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 17, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. forces will fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of our choosing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 This work, 28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.