Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellsworth 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s vital role during Bomber Task Force 24-6

    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Hill, squadron lead crew member, and Staff. Sgt....... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE Base, Guam -- U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, showcased their tactical expertise during Bomber Task Force 24-6.

    Working with the U.S. Navy ordnance division, the 37th EBS loaded 70 weapons onto two B-1B Lancers in a contested environment, further enhancing strategic interoperability.

    While the technical process of loading weapons remained the same, the munitions Airmen noted that working with Allies, partners and Joint Forces added an enhanced level of capabilities.

    “The Navy will build and supply the mines to our munitions systems specialists who will complete a joint inspection and acceptance of the MK-62 naval mines,” said Master Sgt. Chad Schultz, 37th EBS weapons section chief.

    While the weapons Airmen have experience using MK-62’s standard MK-82 bomb body, they are unfamiliar with Navy specific attachments, such as the MK-32 arming device and MK-16 modification 1 tail kit.

    The B-1B Lancer traditionally uses the 28 carry conventional bomb module, which does not meet the reliability needs of modern Air Force standards. To overcome this issue, the bomber aircraft is able to utilize a more reliable carriage system that has a reduced payload of weaponry.

    “Anytime there is a joint operation there will be difficulties,” said Schultz. “At the tactical level our biggest challenge will always be our equipment, specifically the 28 carry conventional bomb module.”

    Crediting the success of the operation on teamwork, the technicians completed the weapons load operation leading to a 100 percent successful drop rate by the B-1 aviators.

    “There’s always going to be someone there to help you, whether it’s your team chief, your expeditor, or another crew member,” said Senior Airman Joseph Cox, 28th Air Maintenance Squadron load crew team chief. “We all work towards the same end goal and seeing the successes of our work is something we celebrate in unison.”

    When available, weapons technicians work in tandem with other maintenance sections by assisting with familiar tasks, assisting crew chiefs with fuel tanks, specialists with removing pods, and expediting supplies and parts to members on the flight line.

    “Their willingness to reach outside of their own career field to learn and assist others on the flightline is what makes me proud of the weapons troops in the 37th,” said Schultz. “They have been successful in accomplishing every task assigned to them and that gives me an overwhelming sense of pride.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 01:57
    Story ID: 478997
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s vital role during Bomber Task Force 24-6, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ellsworth
    Andersen
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 24-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download