28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alec Ocker, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead crew team chief, watches a joint direct attack munition GBU-38 load onto a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 17, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

