Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6 [Image 5 of 7]

    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alec Ocker, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead crew team chief, watches a joint direct attack munition GBU-38 load onto a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 17, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the U.S.’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 20:11
    Photo ID: 8486539
    VIRIN: 240617-F-VX152-1072
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6
    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6
    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6
    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6
    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6
    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6
    28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT