28th Maintenance Group conduct weapons load for Bomber Task Force 24-6

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Hill, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead crew member, prepares joint direct attack munition GBU-38s for load onto a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 17, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 by A1C Audree Campbell