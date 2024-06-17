U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stewart Antonio, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, ceremoniously removes U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf “Nuke” Tellefsen’s, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, name from an F-16 Fighting Falcon to reveal U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric “Diesel” Kitaif’s, 555th FS incoming commander, name behind it during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. Each aircraft in the fleet carries the name of its pilot and the dedicated crew chief in charge of its maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:53 Photo ID: 8483200 VIRIN: 240618-F-FG548-1120 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 706.76 KB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.