    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 8]

    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    ITALY

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric “Diesel” Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, to symbolize a changing of command at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. The 555th FS, Triple Nickel, performs air and space control and force application roles of counterair, strategic attack and counter land, including interdiction and close-air support, with F-16 Fighting Falcons employing state of the art munitions in support of the joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    ceremony
    coc
    guidon
    commander
    Change of command
    triple nickel

