555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf “Nuke” Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric “Diesel” Kitaif, 555th FS incoming commanders, salute during the playing of the U.S. and Italian national anthems during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

