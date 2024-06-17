555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. William D. Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, presents a medal certificate to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf “Nuke” Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. Tellefsen was the commander of the 555th FS, Triple Nickel, from June 10, 2022, to June 17, 2024 (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024