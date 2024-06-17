555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf “Nuke” Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, gifts his wife flowers and gives his daughter a hug during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

