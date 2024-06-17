Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    ITALY

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf “Nuke” Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, gifts his wife flowers and gives his daughter a hug during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:53
    Photo ID: 8483196
    VIRIN: 240618-F-FG548-1053
    Resolution: 3848x2566
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    coc
    guidon
    commander
    Change of command
    triple nickel

