U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf “Nuke” Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, gifts his wife flowers and gives his daughter a hug during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 07:53
|Photo ID:
|8483196
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-FG548-1053
|Resolution:
|3848x2566
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
