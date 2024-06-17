Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    ITALY

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric “Diesel” Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to the group as commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. The 555th FS, Triple Nickel, continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and remains a vital component to aerial combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:53
    Photo ID: 8483199
    VIRIN: 240618-F-FG548-1114
    Resolution: 3690x2460
    Size: 727.37 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    coc
    guidon
    commander
    Change of command
    triple nickel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT