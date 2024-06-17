555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric “Diesel” Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to the group as commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. The 555th FS, Triple Nickel, continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and remains a vital component to aerial combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

