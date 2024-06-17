U.S. Air Force Col. William D. Lutmer, 31st Operations Group commander, gives a speech during the 555th Fighter Squadron change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. The 555th FS, Triple Nickel, provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders as well as the National Command Authority to meet national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:53 Photo ID: 8483194 VIRIN: 240618-F-FG548-1028 Resolution: 3791x2528 Size: 640.95 KB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.