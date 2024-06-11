Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo [Image 7 of 7]

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, poses for a photo following a discussion of the aircraft’s capabilities with Peruvian Air Force generals during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The United States’ continued commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership with Peru reflects the enduring promise of friendship and solidarity with Latin America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8479797
    VIRIN: 240615-F-AM378-1481
    Resolution: 3155x2101
    Size: 679.45 KB
    Location: CHICLAYO, PE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air combat command
    peru
    f-16 viper demonstration team
    us air force southern command
    resolute sentinal 24

