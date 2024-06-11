F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, center, poses for a photo following a discussion of the aircraft’s capabilities with Peruvian Air Force generals during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The United States’ continued commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership with Peru reflects the enduring promise of friendship and solidarity with Latin America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8479797
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-AM378-1481
|Resolution:
|3155x2101
|Size:
|679.45 KB
|Location:
|CHICLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
