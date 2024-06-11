Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo [Image 5 of 7]

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Peruvian government and military officials tour the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team jets alongside U.S. Chargé de Affaires, U.S. Embassy Lima, John McNamara during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The airshow illustrates the continued friendship between the United States and Peru and the shared values, challenges and responsibilities between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Location: CHICLAYO, PE
    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS

    air combat command
    peru
    f-16 viper demonstration team
    us air force southern command
    resolute sentinal 24

