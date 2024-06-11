F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo

Peruvian government and military officials tour the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team jets alongside U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Lima, John McNamara during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The air show provided an opportunity for the United States and Peru to build on the friendship fostered during the Exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

