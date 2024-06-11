Walter Astudillo, Peruvian Minister of Defense, views the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team jet during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. Not only do events such as CIX24 allow for crucial long-range flight training opportunities, but they also strengthen partnerships and interoperability with partner nations such as Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 18:41 Photo ID: 8479794 VIRIN: 240615-F-AM378-1416 Resolution: 2436x1623 Size: 319.59 KB Location: CHICLAYO, PE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.