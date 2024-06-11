F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo

Walter Astudillo, Peruvian Minister of Defense, views the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team jet during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. Not only do events such as CIX24 allow for crucial long-range flight training opportunities, but they also strengthen partnerships and interoperability with partner nations such as Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|06.15.2024
|06.16.2024 18:41
|8479794
|240615-F-AM378-1416
|2436x1623
|319.59 KB
|CHICLAYO, PE
|2
|0
