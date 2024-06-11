From left, Peruvian Army Gen. David Guillermo Ojeda Parra, Joint Chief of the Peruvian Armed Forces; Air Force Gen. Carlos Cateriano Chavez, Chief of the General Staff of the Peruvian Air Force, and Walter Astudillo, Peruvian Minister of Defense, discuss the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s combat capabilities with U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon “Viper” continues to be an impressive multi-role fighter aircraft 50 years after its invention, used in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat scenarios across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8479793
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-AM378-1398
|Resolution:
|2298x1531
|Size:
|415.47 KB
|Location:
|CHICLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
