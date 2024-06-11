From left, Peruvian Army Gen. David Guillermo Ojeda Parra, Joint Chief of the Peruvian Armed Forces; Air Force Gen. Carlos Cateriano Chavez, Chief of the General Staff of the Peruvian Air Force, and Walter Astudillo, Peruvian Minister of Defense, discuss the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s combat capabilities with U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon “Viper” continues to be an impressive multi-role fighter aircraft 50 years after its invention, used in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat scenarios across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 18:41 Photo ID: 8479793 VIRIN: 240615-F-AM378-1398 Resolution: 2298x1531 Size: 415.47 KB Location: CHICLAYO, PE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.