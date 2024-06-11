F-16 Viper Demonstration Team welcomes Peruvian, U.S. delegation at Festival Aereo Chiclayo

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets Peruvian Air Force Gen. Carlos Cateriano Chavez, Chief of the General Staff of the Peruvian Air Force, during Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The continued cooperation between the United States and Peru not only acts as a deterrent for regional instability, but also fosters trust and mutually beneficial relationships amongst Western Hemisphere neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

