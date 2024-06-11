Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership [Image 8 of 8]

    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Field Support Battalion-Germany conducted a combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony under the Water Tower at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 12. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal assumed command of AFSBn-Germany from Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba relinquished responsibility.

