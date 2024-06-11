Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership

Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba kisses his wife, Leslie, at his combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility June 12. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany from Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, and Leyba relinquished responsibility.

