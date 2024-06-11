Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership [Image 7 of 8]

    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba kisses his wife, Leslie, at his combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility June 12. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany from Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, and Leyba relinquished responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 03:47
    Photo ID: 8471748
    VIRIN: 240613-A-SM279-2296
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership [Image 8 of 8], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT