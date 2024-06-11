Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership

Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s motto “It’s What We Do!” was prominently displayed at the center of the ceremony during the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility June 12.

