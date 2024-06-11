(From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba, Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, Col. Ernest Lane II and Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal stand at attention during the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 12.
This work, Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership [Image 8 of 8], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
