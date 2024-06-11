Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership

The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Ernest Lane II, provides guest remarks at the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 12 under the Water Tower at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE