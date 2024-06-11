The Water Tower at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Germany, stands high above the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany combined change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 12. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal assumed command of AFSBn-Germany from Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Leyba relinquished responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 03:47
|Photo ID:
|8471740
|VIRIN:
|240613-A-SM279-1057
|Resolution:
|2590x3586
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership [Image 8 of 8], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unique field support battalion set to command two APS-2 worksites changes leadership
