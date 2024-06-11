633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dayson Moxness, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, digs during the EOD team of the year competition, at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. Moxness dug a sump to prevent the spread of the chemical contamination to the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

