A projectile lays on the ground during the explosive ordnance disposal team of the year competition at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. Various hazardous ordinances were placed throughout the site, challenging EOD teams to eliminate the simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8470381
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-ES095-1009
|Resolution:
|4748x3071
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
