    633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici. [Image 2 of 7]

    633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A projectile lays on the ground during the explosive ordnance disposal team of the year competition at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. Various hazardous ordinances were placed throughout the site, challenging EOD teams to eliminate the simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8470381
    VIRIN: 240518-F-ES095-1009
    Resolution: 4748x3071
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition
    EOD
    Team of the year
    633d CES
    633d EOD

