633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici.

A projectile lays on the ground during the explosive ordnance disposal team of the year competition at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. Various hazardous ordinances were placed throughout the site, challenging EOD teams to eliminate the simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

