    633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici. [Image 3 of 7]

    633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A submunition is detached from a clip during the explosive ordnance disposal team of the year competition at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. During the competition, the teams were challenged to eliminate eight scattered unexploded ordnance safely within 45 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8470382
    VIRIN: 240518-F-ES095-1010
    Resolution: 5345x3693
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    EOD team of the year competition
    633d CES
    633d EOD

