633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Keller, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team lead, left, Senior Airman Dayson Moxness, middle, and Staff Sgt. Collin Craig, 633d CES EOD team members, each pull a rope at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. During the operation, the team was tasked to maneuver, drag, and lift the explosives carefully into a designated area, without detonating them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

Date Taken: 05.18.2024
Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US