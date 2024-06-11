U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Keller, left, and 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team lead, and Senior Airman Dayson Moxness, 633d CES EOD team member, locates the incident site, at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. The team was tasked to safely hand over the chemical ordnance to a requesting agency so they can be properly disposed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US 633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adisen Smith