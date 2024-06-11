Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici. [Image 7 of 7]

    633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Keller, left, and 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team lead, and Senior Airman Dayson Moxness, 633d CES EOD team member, locates the incident site, at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. The team was tasked to safely hand over the chemical ordnance to a requesting agency so they can be properly disposed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Team of the year competition
    633d CES
    633d EOD

