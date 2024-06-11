633d EOD competition final day: Veni, Vidi, Vici.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Craig, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, ties a knot during the EOD team of the year competition at Camp Williams, Utah, May 18, 2024. Craig successfully completed a hook and line operation which involved pulling explosives out of buildings without detonating them and causing danger to the surrounded area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

