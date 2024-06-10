Beja Airshow 2024

The Spanish Air and Space Forces’ Patrulla Águila, CASA C-101 Aviojet demonstration team performs an aerobatic flight maneuver during the Beja International Airshow at Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024. The airshow provided multiple nations and attendees the chance to learn and engage with other countries' militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

