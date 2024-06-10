Beja Airshow 2024

Members of the RAF Falcons, the United Kingdom’s premier military parachute display team, glide toward the ground during the Beja International Airshow at Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024. This year’s airshow coincides with Portugal's 50th anniversary of democracy and its 75th anniversary as a founding NATO member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

