    Beja Airshow 2024 [Image 7 of 10]

    Beja Airshow 2024

    AIR BASE NO. 11, BEJA, PORTUGAL

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    The Spanish Air and Space Forces’ Patrulla Águila, CASA C-101 Aviojet demonstration team performs an aerobatic flight maneuver during the Beja International Airshow at Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024. The airshow provided multiple nations and attendees the chance to learn and engage with other countries' militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Location: AIR BASE NO. 11, BEJA, PT
    This work, Beja Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

