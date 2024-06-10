Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beja Airshow 2024 [Image 4 of 10]

    Beja Airshow 2024

    AIR BASE NO. 11, BEJA, PORTUGAL

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Members of the RAF Falcons, the United Kingdom’s premier military parachute display team, perform aerial maneuvers during the Beja International Airshow at Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024. This year’s airshow coincides with Portugal's 50th anniversary of democracy and its 75th anniversary as a founding NATO member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 05:44
    Photo ID: 8466339
    VIRIN: 240602-F-AX516-2018
    Resolution: 4399x5432
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: AIR BASE NO. 11, BEJA, PT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beja Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnership
    aerial demonstration
    F-35A Lightning II
    Beja International Airshow
    Beja Airshow 2024

