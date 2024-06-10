Beja Airshow 2024

The Spanish Air and Space Forces’ Patrulla Águila, CASA C-101 Aviojet demonstration team leave a red and yellow smoke trail during the Beja International Airshow at Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024. Airshows are a way for the community to engage with military personnel and watch aerial and ground aircraft presentations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

Date Taken: 06.02.2024