The Spanish Air and Space Forces’ Patrulla Águila, CASA C-101 Aviojet demonstration team flies above Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024 during the Beja International Airshow. Airshows are a way for the community to engage with military personnel and watch aerial and ground aircraft presentations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8466343
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-AX516-2272
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE NO. 11, BEJA, PT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beja Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT