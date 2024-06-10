The Spanish Air and Space Forces’ Patrulla Águila, CASA C-101 Aviojet demonstration team flies above Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024 during the Beja International Airshow. Airshows are a way for the community to engage with military personnel and watch aerial and ground aircraft presentations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 05:44 Photo ID: 8466343 VIRIN: 240602-F-AX516-2272 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.32 MB Location: AIR BASE NO. 11, BEJA, PT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beja Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.