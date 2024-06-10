Beja Airshow 2024

An Austrian Air Force AB-212 hovers over the flightline during the Beja International Airshow at Air Base No. 11 in Beja, Portugal, June 2, 2024. The air show featured aerial demonstrations from NATO partner nations and static exhibitions featuring aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and other participating countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

