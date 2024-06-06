Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

Lt. Col. Philip Beggs, 184th Medical Group optometrist, helps a local resident determine their eyesight during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, June 2, 2024. Medical IRT missions provide training opportunities to military units while providing incidental benefit to communities via no-cost healthcare. Services include optometry, health exams, dental, and public health education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

