Lt. Col. Philip Beggs, 184th Medical Group optometrist, helps a local resident determine their eyesight during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, June 2, 2024. Medical IRT missions provide training opportunities to military units while providing incidental benefit to communities via no-cost healthcare. Services include optometry, health exams, dental, and public health education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8460114
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-XG228-9208
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1016.49 KB
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
