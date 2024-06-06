Capt. Cody Bobbit, 184th Medical Group physical therapist, practices physical therapy on a wingman in preparation for opening the treatment center at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School to local residents during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 2, 2024. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Communities typically provide materials and basic services (e.g. facilities), while military units contribute personnel and training resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:55 Photo ID: 8460105 VIRIN: 240602-F-XG228-3127 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 861.58 KB Location: VI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.