Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 8 of 10]

    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    From left, Genae Gonzales, case manager, and Rolinda McCarthy, clinical therapist, both with the Virgin Islands Department of Health, show off their mental health resources during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 2, 2024. Medical care provided throughout IRT is delivered by credentialed healthcare providers and no one is turned away. These missions are typically conducted as fairs and may last for several days or weeks at a time to ensure maximum benefit during time spent in the community served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8460106
    VIRIN: 240602-F-XG228-9053
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024
    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Virgin Islands
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    US Virgin Islands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT