Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

From left, Genae Gonzales, case manager, and Rolinda McCarthy, clinical therapist, both with the Virgin Islands Department of Health, show off their mental health resources during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 2, 2024. Medical care provided throughout IRT is delivered by credentialed healthcare providers and no one is turned away. These missions are typically conducted as fairs and may last for several days or weeks at a time to ensure maximum benefit during time spent in the community served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

