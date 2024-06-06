Capt. Corey Blassie, 932nd Medical Squadron nurse, helps check in a local resident during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8460090
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-XG228-2504
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT