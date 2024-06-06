Capt. Corey Blassie, 932nd Medical Squadron nurse, helps check in a local resident during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:55 Photo ID: 8460090 VIRIN: 240601-F-XG228-2504 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.02 MB Location: VI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.