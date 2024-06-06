Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 6 of 10]

    Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    Senior Airman Jenae Pantle, 452nd Aerospace Medical Squadron medical admin, helps check a local resident into the treatment center at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Medical IRT missions provide training opportunities to military units while providing incidental benefit to communities via no-cost healthcare. Services include optometry, health exams, dental, and public health education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8460102
    VIRIN: 240601-F-XG228-8165
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Virgin Islands
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    US Virgin Islands

