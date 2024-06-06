Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

Senior Airman Jenae Pantle, 452nd Aerospace Medical Squadron medical admin, helps check a local resident into the treatment center at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Medical IRT missions provide training opportunities to military units while providing incidental benefit to communities via no-cost healthcare. Services include optometry, health exams, dental, and public health education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

