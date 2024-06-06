Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

Lt. Col. Doug King, 452nd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, helps determine the eyesight of a local resident during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

